5 Of The Best Cellular Trail Cameras For Hunting Season (According To User Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A trail camera is a great device to help scout an area to make sure it has plenty of game to track. There are several notable trail cameras available on the market, but finding a good one to use before setting out can be tricky. A trail camera is one of the Amazon gadgets you might want to bring with you before you leave for hunting season, but you don't necessarily have to get it on Amazon.
For this list, we've tracked down some of the best hunting trail cameras that you can pick up on the market, based on what users have shared in their reviews. We've examined these reviews, looking for users who are universally sharing a camera's high-quality images, battery life, cellular connection, and much more. We'll detail the exact methodology of this list at the end.
It's worth noting that all cellular cameras come with a monthly payment plan that syncs with your smartphone. You'll want to review those individual plans before checkout, and which plans you use may vary depending on the model. We did not consider those plans for this list because they vary by brand rather than the cellular trail camera itself. If you're looking for a different experience, consider checking if your state permits the use of drones for hunting. But if you're happy to stay on the ground, here are five well-reviewed trail cameras available today.
Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2.0 LTE Cellular Trail Camera
The Tactacam Reveal X Gen 2.0 LTE Cellular Trail Camera is an expensive item, but according to users, it's well worth the value for what you get with it, as it's priced at $134.99. The camera is designed to work in all types of weather conditions, captures pictures up to 100 feet away in the dark, and has 1/2 second trigger speed for images. These features are ideal for any hunter who wants to catch every detail when hunting, and those who use it have praised how easy it is to set up when connecting to their smartphones.
Many who have purchased the Reveal X Gen 2.0 appreciate the high-quality images they get from the device, the consistently powerful signal, and how many photos it takes before an animal gets away. A handful of users have expressed disappointment with the number of batteries this model requires — 12 AAs. While it does need more batteries, other users appreciate that the batteries can last up to a few months. – longer than other products they've tried.
For many, the Reveal X Gen 2.0 is their new favorite camera, and they don't plan to go back to others on the market. However, ahead of hunting season, it might be a good idea to check to see what states have banned hunting trail cameras, in case you're planning to use one.
Stealth Cam Deceptor Max 2.0
For those searching for a less expensive camera, the Stealth Cam Deceptor Max 2.0 could be a viable option for $99.99, and it's one that other hunters would also recommend, based on their reviews. It's capable of taking multiple photographs in a short period, ensuring clear images. You can also purchase several attachments, such as an expanded battery capacity, to ensure it lasts longer. Hunters also appreciate this product's lower price, which allows them to purchase multiple units and cover a hunting ground from multiple angles.
Those who have purchased the Deceptor Max 2.0 have shared that the device comes with a great trigger speed, capturing multiple shots of an animal when it gets into range. The pictures are clear, as well, making for reliable shots when they arrive on their smartphone. Some reviews express mixed feelings about the device's battery life, noting that it doesn't last long enough. In addition, some users have experienced issues with nighttime photographs, which can appear pure black or turn out grainy.
Those who want to ensure the device lasts for several months may want to consider the expanded battery capacity. Missing out on hunting opportunities because of poor battery decisions is never good, and it's one of the several things you want to stop doing when you're using a hunting trail camera.
Moultrie Edge 2
Anyone looking for a cost-effective hunting trail camera may also want to consider getting the Moultrie Edge 2 for $79.99. Picking up a single camera is under $80, but there are options for two, three, and four packs, depending on how many you want to bring with you to a location. The camera uses a 4G network and connects to your smartphone with little effort, according to users who have successfully set it up. They praise how effortless the process was, and the quality of the application on their smartphone for reviewing photographs.
Those who have purchased the Moultrie Edge 2 discuss its high-quality photographs and the range it detects animals, taking pictures from over 100 feet away with sharp nighttime shots. The camera is waterproof up to IP65, meaning it is resistant to low-pressure water, such as rain. One downside is the 16 AA battery requirement, which can become costly if you purchase any of the bundled versions, as this can add up for each camera.
If you want to save on batteries, a solar panel is available for purchase to use with a dedicated camera. Although it costs nearly as much as buying four cameras, you could save money on batteries, even if it takes a while for a solar panel to pay for itself.
Spypoint Flex-M Cellular Trail Camera
The Spypoint Flex-M Cellular Trail Camera is another alternative for a high-quality hunting trail camera, priced at $77. It's a model praised for its durable shell design, seamless picture transmission through the connected application, and fast trigger speed that captures objects before they disappear from the camera's view. For any hunter using a trail camera, catching sight of an animal and getting a clear image is critical to get the most from these gadgets.
Reviewers report that the Spypoint Flex-M does precisely that, and the images come to your smartphone in clear shots. Several reviews also highlight this camera's long-lasting life. It requires eight AA batteries to operate, but many users report that it can last as long as several months, depending on usage frequency, battery type, and daily picture-taking. If you set it up in a high-traffic area, expect it to run out of batteries faster, as it will be taking and transmitting more photos.
Consumers also warn that this model can share video, but it's typically in lower quality than you might expect. The low-quality video is designed to ensure the device's battery life lasts for a long time, with a focus on wildlife pictures when it's operating. To get the most out of your camera's battery life, it's good to know which AA battery brands to use.
GardePro A3S Trail Camera
The GardePro A3S Trail Camera is another top choice among many hunters who have purchased it and tried the device themselves. Users who have gotten their hands on it praise the device's picture and video quality, its reliance on only eight AA batteries, the longevity of the batteries, and the ease of setting up the software.
On top of the quality of pictures, users enjoy the device's trigger speed, capturing animals in its view in 0.1 seconds. To ensure you can use it during certain times, you can manually program what hours you want it to operate and choose when to use it. A handful of reviews have noted issues with the camera, primarily water damage that can cause software problems, such as being unable to get photos from the SD card or being unable to read the SD card at all. Those who reported these water damage problems shared positive experiences with the seller, noting their responsiveness in providing replacements for the affected devices, but water damage appears to be a consistent problem for the GardePro A3S. In addition, when using it for videos, it may require some editing to remove sound issues that users reported at the beginning of a video.
Methodology
When reviewing all products for this list, we examined the overall customer experience with a product and what they shared in reviews on Amazon and the product's website. These reviews provided a baseline on what to expect when recommending these products. We not only examined the higher reviews, but we also looked through the lower ones to see the critiques of these items and why someone might not recommend them to others.
Any submitted review had to be made by a verified customer from either website. We reviewed user feedback based on the product's task performance, battery efficiency, cellular connection, picture and video quality, and overall market price. The photo and video quality, device efficiency, and battery life were the most critical factors.