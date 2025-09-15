5 Of The Least Reliable Car Brands You Can Buy In 2025, According To Consumer Reports

Few areas are more important than reliability, particularly in today's economic climate. As of July 2025, the average price to purchase a brand-new car in the U.S. was $48,699, akin to the sort of numbers we saw when the pandemic hit. Even if you go for a used model instead of one fresh out of the dealership, you'll still be spending considerably more than before the world had to shut down in 2020. This has only made reliability more crucial as buyers seek to get their money's worth to the fullest extent, and some brands manage to offer that better than others.

According to Consumer Reports, automakers like Subaru and Toyota, and subsequently Lexus, lead the way when it comes to reliability. In the outlet's study, a total of 22 brands were included, using owner feedback from a wide variety of nameplates to give an average score. While the Japanese brands come out on top, a handful of all-American manufacturers find themselves at the bottom of the list, with common issues being shared among the main culprits for the poor reliability findings. Here's a look at the five least reliable car brands on the market in 2025, according to Consumer Reports' members.