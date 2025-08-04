What's The Difference Between Cadillac's Vistiq & Lyriq EVs?
Cadillac has been adding a number of new vehicles to its lineup in recent years, many of which are electric. With a range of names that are pretty similar, and all of them ending with the letter Q, it's easy to get confused. There's the range-topping Celestiq we tested a few months ago, the massive three-row Escalade IQ, and the EV Cadillac says is an entry point to luxury electric cars, the Optiq. Then, of course, there's the Vistiq and the Lyriq, placed generally in the middle of Cadillac's EV range of large SUVs. What's the difference between these two models?
Essentially, the Lyriq is a five-passenger SUV, and the Vistiq is a seven-passenger SUV — that's the biggest difference between these two. The Vistiq and Lyriq share the exact same wheelbase of 122 inches, but their exterior dimensions are different.
Naturally, the Vistiq is a bit bigger on the outside to accommodate the third row of seating. From nose to tail, the Lyriq is 196.7 inches long, while the Vistiq is nearly 9 inches longer, with a length of 205.5 inches.
Legroom in the first and second row is about even between the two models, but, obviously, the Vistiq offers a third row. Cargo space behind the Vistiq's third row is limited to 15.2 cubic feet of storage, while the Lyriq has nearly double the room at 28 cubic feet. Aside from the larger dimensions and added interior space, the standard Vistiq is also much more powerful than most Lyriq models.
Power, range, and performance
There are multiple powertrain selections with Lyriq and Vistiq, but they both use the same 102 kWh battery pack, and both have a maximum charging rate of 190 kW for DC fast charging. The Lyriq is offered with a single-motor, rear-wheel drive configuration with 365 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque. That setup offers an estimated 326 miles of range on a single charge.
The Lyriq's dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup drops range to 319 miles, but power goes up to 515 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque. There's also a high-performance Lyriq V coming in 2026 with a whopping 615 hp and 650 lb-ft. Cadillac says that it'll accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, making it the quickest Cadillac ever.
The Lyriq V's 615-hp and 650 lb-ft output is the standard output for the Vistiq. It's heavier than the Lyriq at 6,326 lbs, compared to the Lyriq's 5,980 lbs, so the Vistiq isn't quite as quick, but it's still properly fast. Cadillac says it will accelerate to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds — that's seriously swift for an SUV that weighs over three tons.
The Vistiq is available exclusively with a dual-motor setup, and it has an estimated range between 300 and 305 miles. The Lyriq, in both standard and V trims, has a max trailering capacity of 3,500 lbs while the Vistiq is rated to tow as much as 5,000 lbs.
Pricing and driving impressions
As you might expect, the Vistiq, with its large dimensions and its more-powerful setup, is a more expensive SUV. The starting price for a base-trim 2025 Lyriq is $60,090, including a $1,495 destination fee. The higher performance of the 2026 Lyriq V increases the price to $80,090, while maxed out models with a few options can easily crest $90k.
The Vistiq starts very close to the Lyriq V, with an MSRP of $79,715, including a $1,695 destination fee. Like the Lyriq, the Vistiq can go up in price significantly when you start selecting options, and in Platinum trim, it has an MSRP of $98,815.
Earlier this year, I spent some significant time behind the wheel of the newest Lyriq. I came away impressed by the tech, high levels of comfort, and a long list of features on the topped-out trim I tested. The long list of standard features justified the price tag too. The ride quality wasn't particularly smooth over broken city roads, but I thoroughly enjoyed my time behind the wheel.
SlashGear editor Chris Davies spent time behind the wheel of the Visitiq as well. He was impressed by the sheer power and understood why Cadillac loyalists would be attracted to the big SUV — especially if they aren't interested in the Escalade. If you're in the market for an upscale electric SUV, both options are worth a closer look.