What's The Difference Between Cadillac's Vistiq & Lyriq EVs?

Cadillac has been adding a number of new vehicles to its lineup in recent years, many of which are electric. With a range of names that are pretty similar, and all of them ending with the letter Q, it's easy to get confused. There's the range-topping Celestiq we tested a few months ago, the massive three-row Escalade IQ, and the EV Cadillac says is an entry point to luxury electric cars, the Optiq. Then, of course, there's the Vistiq and the Lyriq, placed generally in the middle of Cadillac's EV range of large SUVs. What's the difference between these two models?

Essentially, the Lyriq is a five-passenger SUV, and the Vistiq is a seven-passenger SUV — that's the biggest difference between these two. The Vistiq and Lyriq share the exact same wheelbase of 122 inches, but their exterior dimensions are different.

Naturally, the Vistiq is a bit bigger on the outside to accommodate the third row of seating. From nose to tail, the Lyriq is 196.7 inches long, while the Vistiq is nearly 9 inches longer, with a length of 205.5 inches.

Legroom in the first and second row is about even between the two models, but, obviously, the Vistiq offers a third row. Cargo space behind the Vistiq's third row is limited to 15.2 cubic feet of storage, while the Lyriq has nearly double the room at 28 cubic feet. Aside from the larger dimensions and added interior space, the standard Vistiq is also much more powerful than most Lyriq models.