Why Did Lockheed Martin Stop Making Commercial Planes?

When people think of Lockheed Martin, they're not thinking of passenger planes; they're thinking about the multi-national F-35 Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, or missiles and NASA contracts. In terms of revenue, Lockheed Martin is the world's largest defense contractor and among the most advanced hardware companies globally. So, if you think it has no business making passenger planes, you're right. Since its founding in 1995, Lockheed Martin has focused almost entirely on defense, aerospace, space exploration, and advanced technologies.

However, before Lockheed Martin existed, the Lockheed Corporation existed, which was about 69 years old when it merged with Martin Marietta. That company built some of the most recognizable commercial planes of their era. These are the Model 10 Electra, one of which was famously used by Amelia Earhart, and the sleek, triple-tailed Constellation for 1940s and 1950s transatlantic travel. Lockheed also produced the L-188 Electra, one of the first American turboprop airliners, and later the L-1011 TriStar, a technologically advanced wide-body jet introduced in the 1970s.

It was this L-1011 TriStar that took Lockheed out of the commercial plane industry. Despite being ahead of its time, with features like an automated landing system and quieter engines, the program was plagued by delays and overruns tied to its sole engine supplier, Rolls-Royce, which went bankrupt during development. Sales never reached the levels needed to recoup Lockheed's massive investment, and the losses crippled its commercial division. By the mid-1980s, Lockheed officially exited the airliner business, choosing to focus entirely on military aircraft, space systems, and defense contracts.