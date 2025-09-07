Do Fridge Magnets Really Increase Energy Consumption?

We each have our different approaches to monitoring energy consumption in our households. Some are vigilant about ensuring that every single appliance is switched off and unplugged before leaving home, while others are more nonchalant and will think nothing of leaving the occasional light on. If you side with those who worry about their TV consuming electricity in standby mode, you're probably also wary of the rumor that fridge magnets might be increasing energy consumption.

It's difficult to take issue with fridge magnets. After all, they're wonderful souvenirs from trips, keep important mail suspended at eye level, and simply brighten up the often bare expanse of a refrigerator's body. Collectors and enthusiasts will be glad to know that their beloved adornments really aren't contributing to their energy bills.

Professor Selim Şeker of Üsküdar University's Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering notes that, "The magnetic field created by magnets on the refrigerator does not affect the device's operating principle. Additionally, magnets have zero impact on the electricity bill." Fridge magnets are strong enough to stay in place on the door –- a function that some even struggle with –- and that's about all.