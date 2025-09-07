What Is The Western Equivalent Of China's J-16 Fighter Jet?

The People's Republic of China possesses a formidable air force. Just how big it is depends on the metrics used to measure its size, but it's irrefutable that China has risen the ranks in recent decades. In terms of both sheer number of aircraft and the modernity of its tech, the combined strength of the People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force and the People's Liberation Army Air Force firmly places China's air force among the top three largest in the world. Its number of fighter jets is even nearing that of the United States, and several newer Chinese jet designs match the modernity of Western designs.

The Shenyang J-16, sometimes called the Qianlong, is one such model that sports all the technological strength of a 21st-century fighter jet. China introduced the J-16 fighter jet in 2013, though it wasn't until a few years later that the aircraft made its first official flight. The design was based on the Russian Sukhoi Su-30 jet, one of the most widely produced fighter jets in the world. However, the J-16 is far from a cheap imitation.

Because China's J-16 was based on a Russian design, Western equivalents are best assessed by comparing their performance. Several Western designs make the cut, including the United States' F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the French Dassault Rafale. However, the U.S. F-15E Strike Eagle is ultimately the closest equivalent, since its capabilities are nearly identical to those of the J-16. The F-15E Strike Eagle also has several mechanical specs that closely match those of the J-16, including a similar range, a comparable maximum speed, and a near-equal munitions compatibility.