How Many Su-27, Su-30, & Su-35 Fighter Jets Does Russia Have? Here's What We Know

When it comes to the nation with the world's largest air force, look no further than the United States. According to World Population Review, the U.S. had a total of 5,213 active aircraft in the Air Force in 2022, which was significantly larger than Russia's 3,864-strong contingent. Now that Russia has lost a considerable number of strategic bombers in Ukraine's Operation Spider's Web, that number has decreased.

Despite sitting in the number two spot, there's no denying that the Russian Air Force projects a great deal of strength in the region. The Russian Air Force operates a variety of fighter jets, including the MiG-31, of which the nation is believed to have 128, according to a 2024 World Air Forces report. While Russia flies several MiG models produced by Mikoyan, it's not the only defense company that outfits the Russian Air Force with fighters. Sukhoi is also a key player in defense manufacturing for the nation, and it makes some of the world's fastest and most lethal fighter jets.

While numerous nations fly Sukhoi fighter jets, Russia's fleet dwarfs them all. There are several models in operation, with the Su-27 Flanker, Su-30 Flanker, and Su-35 Flanker E being some of the most advanced employed by the Russian Air Force, which boasts more than 300 of all three models combined. The Su-30 is the most popular Sukhoi jet and is incredibly important to Russia's strategic planning and tactical operations in places like Ukraine. Here's a breakdown of how many units Russia has of each model.