How Many MiG-31 Does Russia Have?

The MiG-31 is one of Russia's five fastest jets and has played a central role in the country's air defense since the Cold War. But getting the exact number still in service isn't always easy, with various factors making it difficult to be precise. Information can be limited and operational status isn't always publicly disclosed, which makes getting a clear count trickier than it seems.

Advertisement

According to the 2023 World Air Forces report, Russia had a total of 129 active MiG-31s. This number varies slightly from Defense Express, a Ukrainian media group covering military defense technology, which reported totals ranging from 132 to 142 MiG-31s as of July 2024. Defense Express sources the paid subscription publication Military Balance 2024, which lists 88 MiG-31BMs and 24 MiG-31Ks used by Russia's Aerospace Forces, with another 30 MiG-31s belonging to naval aviation. But these numbers don't reflect any planes lost during the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The MiG-31 was initially developed by Russia after the MiG-25, both of which carried odd number classifications for fighter jets. But NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, identifies both aircraft by the letter F, with the MiG-25 referred to as the Foxbat and the MiG-31 becoming the Foxhound.

Advertisement