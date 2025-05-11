What's The Most Powerful Air-To-Air Missile Ever Deployed In Combat?

Towards the end of World War II, nations began developing more robust means of taking down enemy aircraft. Throughout most of the war, the only means of taking out an enemy plane was by shooting it out of the sky with high-powered machine guns. While we still put massive cannons on modern fighters and other military aircraft, in most cases, pilots rely on air-to-air missiles. The technology has been around longer than you might think, as the development of the AIM-4 Falcon air-to-air missile kicked off in the 1940s.

Advertisement

Missiles are designed to fly as quickly as possible toward a target so speed is paramount in their success. As technology continues to advance, nations work on creating even faster hypersonic missiles capable of reaching Mach 5 (3,836 mph) or greater. Air-to-air missiles don't travel that fast, but there is one piece of ordnance the Russian Federation uses that stands as the most powerful air-to-air missile ever deployed in combat: The Vympel R-37.

This is a powerful missile. It's not the kind of missile that can destroy aircraft carriers, but it's powerful, nonetheless. The R-37 can race through the skies at incredible speeds similar to some cruise missiles with some equally high top speeds. There are many air-to-air missiles that have been developed over the years, but they all pale in comparison to the R-37's speed, range, and warhead size, all of which make the missile the most powerful one to ever see combat, which it has in Ukraine.

Advertisement