Can A Missile Destroy An Aircraft Carrier?

A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is susceptible to a few threats that can do massive damage. In some cases there are missiles that can even completely destroy it: cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and mines. The first step would be to locate the aircraft carrier, which can be quite challenging in the open sea and requires tracking methods that most other countries don't have. The second step is to establish a continuous target attack, since the aircraft carrier won't necessarily stay where it was detected. It may take the weapons some time to arrive. The third step is to get past the aircraft carrier's air defenses, which the U.S. Navy is confident will hold most attackers back completely.

Advertisement

This doesn't mean it's impossible, however. During World War II, the Japanese Imperial Navy managed to take down U.S. carriers in the Pacific with bombers. This includes the USS Hornet back in 1942 – the last time a US aircraft carrier was destroyed. The U.S. Navy has made many changes to its aircraft carriers since Pearl Harbor, including nuclear power to propel them faster. While the Navy does confirm that countries like China, Iran, and Pakistan have ballistic and cruise missiles that can take down an aircraft carrier, it's believed that successfully attacking an aircraft carrier is one of the most challenging military missions due to difficulties in detection and getting past defenses.

Advertisement