How Big Is China's Air Force? Here's How Many Aircraft It Has

China's airpower comes from two main branches: the People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and the People's Liberation Army Naval Air Force (PLANAF). Combined, they operate one of the largest air forces in the world. According to the U.S. Department of Defense (link will download a PDF to your device), China has over 3,150 total active military aircraft. That figure excludes training aircraft and drones. Around 2,400 of its active military aircraft fill combat roles, including fighters, bombers, multi-role tactical jets, and attack aircraft.

The fighter fleet alone is about 1,900 strong, with roughly 1,300 being fourth-generation jets like the J-10, J-11, and J-16. The inventory also includes older third-generation designs such as the J-7, a Chinese copy of the Soviet MiG-21, which still make up part of the numbers. The PLAAF is the larger branch, tasked with defending national airspace and providing offensive capability, while the PLANAF focuses on maritime operations and carrier aviation.

The U.S. still has more total aircraft when all branches are counted, but China's rapid production pace, especially of newer fighters like the J-20 stealth jet, has narrowed the gap in recent years. While China's numbers are impressive on paper, many of the aircraft are aging models with limited capability against modern Western fighters. Even so, its fleet size makes it the largest aviation force in the Indo-Pacific region and the third-largest in the world.