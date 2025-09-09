5 Of The Best Multitools For Motorcycle Riders (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A multi-tool is a great item to have when you're on the go, especially if you're riding a motorcycle and you have limited space to bring anything with you. It can help with quick repairs, minor adjustments, and any small project that requires different tools. If you don't already have a motorcycle travel tool kit with you, you should take a look at our selection of those overgrown Swiss Army knives.
We've scoured the market to find some of the best multi-tools you can take with you when you're using a motorcycle and picked the best ones based on quality, usefulness, and other factors. While portability is obviously important, anyone looking for the smallest options to take on a trip should look at a dedicate mini multi-tool. We'll go into further detail on the sources we used to determine the rankings for these multi-tools and why we ranked them the way we did at the end.
SOG PowerAccess Deluxe
The SOG PowerAccess Deluxe gives you a great choice of tools for motorcycle repairs, as it comes with 21 mini-tools which can handle many of the issues you can encounter when on the road. Some of the more unique tools include a magnetic bit holder, a wire crimper, and a hook cutter. The tools on the PowerAccess have an assortment of uses that extend past your motorcycle, such as in a garage or when camping.
Reviewers noted that this product lacks scissors, forcing you to rely on this multi-tool's blades and wirecutters to serve a similar function, but there's no guarantee they're up for the task. Plus, the size and weight of this product could prove to be cumbersome when riding. It's 4.5 inches long when closed, nearly 7 inches when open, and weighs over half a pound. Even carrying it in the sheath could prove problematic while you're on the road.
That said, a heftier size could be what you're looking for, as reviewers praised the multi-tool's sturdiness. Consumers on Amazon praised the PowerAccess's solid tools, with 76% giving it a 5-star rating, but some have had issues with durability. With a price tag of $49.99, this budget multi-tool gives you more variety than its competitors, but comes with some drawbacks.
Leatherman Skeletool CX
The Leatherman Skeletool CX is a multi-tool with a limited number of attachments that will serve you well in specific scenarios. The Skeletool only comes with seven tools: pliers, wire cutters, a knife, and a large bit driver. According to reviewers, those are the tools that you should always have with you. The Skeletool CX also comes with a comfortably designed handle and a sharp blade. The portable size and weight of the Skeletool are not to be discarded, since they make it capable of slipping into a pocket for ease of access rather than relying on a sheath. For those who enjoy customization, it does come in different colors beyond silver and black. It's also easy to find, being one of Costco's many underrated tools.
A downside of the Skeletool, of course, is the low variety of tools. You'll want to check that you won't need additional tools beyond the ones offered on this multi-tool before you decide to buy it. This tool takes a minimalistic approach, saving space for the larger items, but that might not be what you're looking for. Reviewers highlight the quality of each tool included in the Skeletool, as do consumers, who gave it over 2,735 reviews on Amazon. The consumer reviews praise the Skeletool CX's durability, blade sharpness, and compact size for the price of $89.95.
Leatherman Charge+ TTI
The Leatherman Charge+ TTi is a hefty multi-tool that comes with 18 different tools that you can use in a variety of situations when dealing with motorcycle trouble. Inside it, you'll find a pair of needlenose pliers, hard-wire cutters, knives, and much more. Because of the abundance of tools attached to it, this multi-tool is quite large, as reviewers are quick to point out. The Charge+ is 4 inches while it's closed, and when you have the pliers out, it's a little over 6 inches, weighing half a pound. This size can prove problematic if you like carrying a multi-tool on your body, potentially forcing you to keep it stashed away elsewhere.
The cost of this multi-tool is also considerable, as you'll have to set aside $199.95, and this doesn't include the price of a sheath or getting a bit kit set. Still, professional reviewers and consumer reviews highlight the premium value of this multi-tool, which is why many chose it despite its size and weight. And if you're spending all this money, you might as well get additional Leatherman accessories to level up your multi-tool. You might consider picking up a sheath if you're going to walk around with it on your belt, or have a storage compartment where you can safely keep it while you're riding.
Victorinox SwissTool Spirit X
Victorinox is best known for making its iconic red mini multi-tools, but it also makes intriguing products that aren't Swiss Army knives. If you're looking for a multi-tool made by Victorinox to use when you're on the road, the Swisstool Spirit X is a good choice. Reviewers praise it for its sleek appearance and how it feels in their grip while they use it, as it's made entirely from stainless steel, as you don't have to worry about the weather or outdoor elements causing it any damage.
There are a few negatives that could prove problematic, depending on how you like to use a multi-tool, such as the size of the pliers and the length of the blade. Reviewers noted that the pliers and blade length of the Spirit X were too small compared to other models. Depending on your use, those could cause serious issues during maintenance, or they could be completely inconsequential.
With 24 tools stuffed into it, you'll have your pick of how you want to tackle a repair and solve a problem while on the road, although the Spirit X doesn't have any external bit choices. It's also a smaller multi-tool that's over 4 inches long and weighs under half a pound. Consumers praise this smaller design and the durability of its design, with 86% of its reviews on Amazon being 5 stars. However, it's not cheap, coming in at $149.00.
Leatherman Surge
For those who prefer a heavier multi-tool on their belt, the Leatherman Surge might be a good choice. Reviewers praise this model from Leatherman for its high-quality construction and bulky 19 tools included. It comes with needle-nose pliers, knives, and small and large screwdrivers, among others. It also comes with a surprisingly useful file. The handle is longer, designed for comfort when completing larger projects. For those who want to add personal customization to this multi-tool, there's an option to add text, patterns, or upload art to bestow on your newly purchased item.
A drawback of the Surge is how weighty it is, as reviewers warn that this could be problematic for anyone who tries keeping it in their pocket rather than strapped to their belt. The Surge is 4.5 inches closed, 7 inches open, and comes in at 0.78 pounds. The sheath is essentially a requirement while riding a motorcycle, unless you plan to keep it tucked away somewhere else on your bike.
The Surge is a bulky multi-tool, but consumers on Amazon agree that its construction and quality are worth this drawback. Leatherman's multi-tool has thousands of user reviews, 85% of which are five stars. You can expect to pay about $140 for this model.
Methodology
These multi-tools were ranked based on their affordability, portability, durability, and tool functionality. We consulted reviews for all these multi-tools from professional publications, including Cleverhiker, GearLab, and Gear Personal.
The amount of functions contained by each tool was the most important criteria, especially for those functions that are essential for maintaining a bike on the go. The Skeletool CX had the fewest available tools on our list, which is why it ranked so low. That's also why the Leatherman Surge was at the top.