5 Of The Best Multitools For Motorcycle Riders (According To Reviews)

A multi-tool is a great item to have when you're on the go, especially if you're riding a motorcycle and you have limited space to bring anything with you. It can help with quick repairs, minor adjustments, and any small project that requires different tools. If you don't already have a motorcycle travel tool kit with you, you should take a look at our selection of those overgrown Swiss Army knives.

We've scoured the market to find some of the best multi-tools you can take with you when you're using a motorcycle and picked the best ones based on quality, usefulness, and other factors. While portability is obviously important, anyone looking for the smallest options to take on a trip should look at a dedicate mini multi-tool. We'll go into further detail on the sources we used to determine the rankings for these multi-tools and why we ranked them the way we did at the end.