5 Harbor Freight Tools And Accessories That Are Handy For Towing
Whether it's hauling a trailer, a camper, a boat, or something else, there are plenty of reasons you might need a vehicle that's capable of towing. Several cheap new trucks have relatively high towing capacities, but if you're looking to keep your budget in check, picking a cheap truck isn't the only way to save money. You could also head to an affordable retailer like Harbor Freight for cut-price towing gear rather than relying on gear from a big-name brand. Harbor Freight offers a range of towing accessories, covering most of the basics you'll need for a towing setup.
It's always best to ensure that you're towing a trailer or camper safely, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you have to spend a fortune on towing gear. These five Harbor Freight products are all evidence of that, with each one available for under $100 and most costing less than $50. Despite their low price, they might all come in handy the next time you need to head out on the road with a trailer.
Haul-Master 5000 lb Capacity Adjustable Tow Bar
A tow bar is a key accessory for anyone looking to flat tow a vehicle, and the Haul-Master 5000 lb Capacity Adjustable Tow Bar is one of the cheaper tow bars on the market. It retails for $84.99 and can be folded away and stored in a vehicle when it's not needed. The bar comes with a 2-inch coupler and dual mounting brackets that connect via pull pins. Its 5,000-pound capacity is enough to haul most cars and SUVs, and the arms can be adjusted from 24 inches up to 43 inches to accommodate a wide range of models.
It might come in handy for, say, flat towing a Jeep while you're driving an RV, and it's affordably priced to boot, but the Haul-Master tow bar isn't without its drawbacks. One of the most notable drawbacks is its warranty, which only lasts 90 days from the date of purchase and covers defects in materials or workmanship. Pricier rival products can offer warranties of a year or more. However, the Haul-Master tow bar still receives positive reviews on Harbor Freight's website, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars from over 650 reviews at the time of writing.
Kenway 12V LED Trailer Light Kit
A basic element of any towing setup is ensuring that your trailer is properly lit. An incorrectly lit trailer can pose a safety hazard, and it also risks running afoul of federal laws surrounding vehicle lighting. If you don't already have the correct lighting, the Kenway 12V LED Trailer Light Kit might come in handy. The kit includes two braking and signal lights, two side marker lights, a wiring harness, and lights for your licence plate. According to the brand, the lights meet all DOT and federal vehicle lighting regulations.
Harbor Freight's trailer lights have previously had a patchy reputation, with its older Haul-Master lighting kits being the subject of a big recall because they didn't comply with government regulations. In 2015, the NHTSA issued a $1 million fine to Harbor Freight for being too slow to address the aforementioned recall. However, there's nothing to suggest that the $39.99 Kenway lights will suffer from the same issue. Most reviewers on Harbor Freight's website are happy with the kit, giving it an average of 4.7 out of five stars from 2,800 reviews.
Haul-Master 1000 lb Capacity Swing-Away Trailer Jack
The Haul-Master 1000 lb Capacity Swing-Away Trailer Jack retails for $34.99 at Harbor Freight and is another tool that gets largely positive reviews from customers. At the time of writing, it has an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from around 1,400 reviews. The jack features a 6-inch wheel and a bolt-on bracket that should fit most small trailers. It's not advisable to use the jack with larger trailers if there is a risk of exceeding its 1,000-pound working load rating.
While the jack is affordably priced, it's still designed to be durable. It's made from zinc-plated rolled steel to keep it rust-free for longer. It can lift a trailer up to 22.75 inches and can swing backwards when it's no longer needed. Depending upon your towing setup, a trailer jack isn't a necessity in the same way as some other towing gear, but for anyone who's looking to make moving their trailer less of a strenuous task, it might come in handy.
Kenway 7-Way Blade to 4-Way Flat Trailer Adapter
Most drivers won't think too much about trailer wiring unless something goes wrong. To try and make sure that it doesn't, it's always worth checking that your setup is in good working order before you head out on the road. If you need a new wiring adapter, the Kenway 7-Way Blade to 4-Way Flat Trailer Adapter might be worth keeping on your radar. It costs $9.99 at Harbor Freight and has an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars from around 700 reviews on the retailer's website at the time of writing.
The brand states that the adapter is weather resistant — which you'd certainly hope that it would be, given that it will spend its life exposed to the elements — and it has a cap to protect against dust ingress. Like many of Harbor Freight's other products, the Kenway adapter only ships with a 90-day warranty, which is shorter than its pricier rivals.
Haul-Master Universal Heavy Duty Coupler Lock
Among Harbor Freight's expansive range are a wide selection of essential items for RVs and travel trailers, with a coupler lock being among those essentials. A lock offers extra reassurance when leaving a trailer unattended, and Harbor Freight's locks won't break the bank. Specifically, the Haul-Master Universal Heavy Duty Coupler Lock might be particularly handy, since it retails for only $24.99 and fits a range of common coupler sizes.
At the time of writing, it's still a new product in the retailer's range, and so has a comparatively small number of reviews on Harbor Freight's website. Still, those reviews are consistently positive, with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on the 30 or so reviews that have been left to date. The lock features rubber caps to minimise the lock's exposure to water and dust, and two keys are included to open it. Even though the lock is straightforward to use, Haul-Master also includes a handy set of instructions on the rear of the lock housing in case you forget.