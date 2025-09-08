5 Harbor Freight Tools And Accessories That Are Handy For Towing

Whether it's hauling a trailer, a camper, a boat, or something else, there are plenty of reasons you might need a vehicle that's capable of towing. Several cheap new trucks have relatively high towing capacities, but if you're looking to keep your budget in check, picking a cheap truck isn't the only way to save money. You could also head to an affordable retailer like Harbor Freight for cut-price towing gear rather than relying on gear from a big-name brand. Harbor Freight offers a range of towing accessories, covering most of the basics you'll need for a towing setup.

It's always best to ensure that you're towing a trailer or camper safely, but that doesn't necessarily mean that you have to spend a fortune on towing gear. These five Harbor Freight products are all evidence of that, with each one available for under $100 and most costing less than $50. Despite their low price, they might all come in handy the next time you need to head out on the road with a trailer.