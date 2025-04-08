What To Know (And What You Need) Before Flat Towing Your Jeep

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flat towing — or dinghy towing — where all four wheels stay on the ground, is common among motor home owners who want a smaller vehicle known as a "toad" to run errands or take side trips while camping. Not only can you flat tow many Jeeps, but you can also tow with them — here's every Jeep model you can buy in the US ranked by towing capacity.

Advertisement

While every Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator as well as Cherokees and Grand Cherokees with Active Drive II or Quadra-Trac II systems can be safely flat towed, you should never do so with a Jeep Renegade or Compass. Essentially, if there isn't a way to disengage the drivetrain and allow the wheels to turn freely, you will cause substantial damage to the vehicle while flat towing.

The safest way to free up your wheels is by disconnecting the driveshafts and securing them to the frame with baling wire or heavy-duty zip ties. If you prefer not to do this, shift the transfer case to neutral and put the transmission in park for an automatic and in gear for a stick shift before attempting to tow. My family purchased a Jeep Wrangler Sport specifically to tow behind our class A motorhome and it required several extras to make it safe and legal. These included a base plate, tow bar, lighting kit, and brake system.

Advertisement