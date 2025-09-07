13 Of The Best-Looking Electric SUVs On The Market

As our roads are populated by increasingly more electric cars, we've seen a variety of new designs come with them. Unfortunately, many of these EVs lean far into their futuristic novelty, and while that might be some's ideal car, it misses the mark for many others.

Those bold designs are made possible by the fact that electric cars don't have many of the hindrances that gas-powered cars do. For example, electric car put their batteries low on the floor, with motors by the wheels and axles. This creates a flat shape, allowing designers to play with proportions in ways previously not possible. This leads to emphasized aerodynamic efficiency, which also plays a role in the shape of many EVs. Countless hours in a wind tunnel can be beneficial to a car's range, but painful to the human eye.

The lack of an air-hungry combustion engine also eliminates the need for a front grille, whose absence can be disconcerting to a population so used to seeing cars with mouths. The problem gets particularly tricky with SUVs, as designers try to balance aerodynamic efficiency with larger interior spaces and generally bigger and taller cars. Luckily, some designs manage to be quite stunning. Here are 13 of our favorite examples.