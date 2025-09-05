How Much Weight Can Harbor Freight's Trailers Actually Carry?
Harbor Freight makes and sells a line of budget-friendly utility trailers in various sizes, configurations, and capacities. The lineup includes three road-worthy, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant versions complete with tail and brake lights and at least two utility carts meant for farm and other private property use. Most of these trailers carry the Haul-Master label, which is one of the brands you might not realize is owned by Harbor Freight. The non road-legal 10 cubic foot trailer cart is priced at $149.99 and has a 600-pound working load capacity.
The smallest of the Haul-Master DOT-compliant utility trailers is the $499.99 40 by 48 inch utility trailer with a 1,090-pound capacity, and the $699.99 heavy-duty folding 4-foot by 8-foot Haul-Master trailer can carry up to 1,720 pounds. At the top of the Harbor Freight Haul-Master trailer lineup, the $999.99 5-foot by 10-foot Custom Modular Utility Trailer can manage up to 2,000 pounds if loaded evenly. You won't be able to load a car onto any of Harbor Freight's trailers, but the larger ones are capable of carrying riding lawn mowers or a small ATV on weekends that don't involve yard work. Still, it's important to follow the 80% rule for towing and make sure that your trailer and load are properly secured before you hit the road.
Details about Harbor Freight's DOT-compliant trailers
The 1,090-pound capacity Haul-Master utility trailer features a heavy-duty steel frame measuring 40 by 48 inches, and it comes with a 1 7/8-inch hitch coupler and bolt-on safety chain. A three-leaf-spring suspension smooths out the ride, and the 150-pound trailer rides on a pair of 12 inch Haul-Master tires that are 4.8 inches wide. Harbor Freight's largest trailers are hard to store, but the 1,720-pound capacity model has one handy feature.
The 4x8-foot trailer has hinges just in front of the axle, dolly wheels, and a 24x63-inch footprint when folded. When extended, the trailer rides on a three-leaf-spring-suspension and 5.3 inch wide 12-inch Haul-Master tires, and the deck tilts down to ground level for easier loading and unloading. Harbor Freight's 2,000-pound Haul-Master utility trailer features a 5x10 foot double-rail steel frame, replaceable polymer fenders, and a deck height of 20 3/4 inches. It rides on a leaf spring suspension like the other Haul-Master trailers, but this one's axles are capped with 13 inch highway-rated Haul-Master tires.
Yes, Harbor Freight utility trailers use Haul-Master brand tires. That's good to know if you'd like to purchase a matching spare, since not including one helps keep Harbor Freight trailers affordable. Other drawbacks include the need to assemble most of the trailer and buy plywood and other hardware to make a deck or sides. They're also not available for sale in Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia.
Harbor Freight's utility and trailer carts
Since not everyone needs a trailer to haul big loads on public roads, Harbor Freight offers a 1,200-pound capacity utility cart and the Haul-Master trailer cart that compares with GroundWork's dump cart. As mentioned above, the Haul-Master 10 cubic foot trailer cart sells for $149.99 at Harbor Freight and has a 600-pound working load capacity. It's meant to be towed around on its 15 ⅝-inch-diameter x 3.53-inch-wide tires by a lawn tractor or ATV, as its pin-style hitch isn't compatible with standard trailer hitch balls on most vehicles.
It's also not equipped with the safety features necessary for use on the road, nor is Harbor Freight's next-most expensive trailer. For tough jobs like tree removal, consider the $169.99 Steel Utility Cart shown above. While it's not the same Haul-Master brand as the other Harbor Freight trailers, it has a 1,200-pound load capacity and removable folding sides. In front is a wagon handle that can be pulled by hand or behind an ATV or lawn tractor. Its 13-inch pneumatic tires and wide wheelbase provide stability on uneven terrain, and the versatile sides move easily to handle oversized loads. The cart can be used with or without the included removable bed liner covering the steel mesh deck.