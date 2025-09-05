How Much Weight Can Harbor Freight's Trailers Actually Carry?

Harbor Freight makes and sells a line of budget-friendly utility trailers in various sizes, configurations, and capacities. The lineup includes three road-worthy, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliant versions complete with tail and brake lights and at least two utility carts meant for farm and other private property use. Most of these trailers carry the Haul-Master label, which is one of the brands you might not realize is owned by Harbor Freight. The non road-legal 10 cubic foot trailer cart is priced at $149.99 and has a 600-pound working load capacity.

The smallest of the Haul-Master DOT-compliant utility trailers is the $499.99 40 by 48 inch utility trailer with a 1,090-pound capacity, and the $699.99 heavy-duty folding 4-foot by 8-foot Haul-Master trailer can carry up to 1,720 pounds. At the top of the Harbor Freight Haul-Master trailer lineup, the $999.99 5-foot by 10-foot Custom Modular Utility Trailer can manage up to 2,000 pounds if loaded evenly. You won't be able to load a car onto any of Harbor Freight's trailers, but the larger ones are capable of carrying riding lawn mowers or a small ATV on weekends that don't involve yard work. Still, it's important to follow the 80% rule for towing and make sure that your trailer and load are properly secured before you hit the road.