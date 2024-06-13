How This Harbor Freight Utility Trailer Compares To GroundWork's Dump Cart

While the specs and features of a product give you an idea of its capability and functionality, it's real customer reviews that are going to tell you if these models can stand up to the yard work you have planned. Haul-Master's 10 cu. ft. Max Trailer Cart, which is available for $139 on Harbor Freight's website, is currently rated 4.4 out of five, and this is based on 1,702 reviews. The product has been recommended by 94% of buyers, which indicates it performs to people's expectations for the most part. Reviewers have noted that the trailer cart has exceeded their expectations and has not thrown up any issues when full loads of material were transported in it. Something to keep in mind about this product, though, is that a few buyers have noted that the paint began to chip off after a few uses. If you purchase this product, it's worth coating it with a sealant to keep the paint from wearing off.

On the other hand, GroundWork's dump cart has a 4.5 out of five rating, based on 1,457 reviews. 89% of buyers have recommended this product, and many have commented that the compact trailer is durable and attaches easily to a lawnmower. A few buyers seem to have had issues with the wheels and the bearings, so be sure to regularly check on them if you end up purchasing this model. The dump cart is available on Tractor Supply's website for $229.99, so Harbor Freights is more budget-friendly. Both of these models are also available at brick-and-mortar stores if you want to take a look at the construction of the product before purchasing one.