Who Makes Harbor Freight's Cart & Trailer Tires & How Much Do They Cost?

Walking through a Harbor Freight Tools store or even visiting the company's online storefront can be a little bit intimidating for the casual DIYer's because there are so many products to choose from. Among the more surprising options you might find stocked alongside the tools and home improvement necessities in the company's retail environments is a full line of utility trailers fit to help you transport lawn mowers, dirt bikes, and ATVs anywhere you need to take them.

Those trailers, of course, all bear the brand name of Haul-Master, as do the various hand trucks, cargo carriers, and winches you'll find on sale through Harbor Freight Tools' outlets. Turns out that the brand also makes the tires and wheels that give its utility trailer's mobility. Now that you know who makes those products, some of you might be asking, "What is Haul-Master and how is the brand connected to Harbor Freight?"

The answer to those questions are pretty easy to answer, as Haul-Master is a brand trademarked by Harbor Freight Tools. That means the family-owned tool chain is the actual entity behind the manufacture of the brand's trailer tires. As it happens, Haul-Master is just one of several well-known tool brands among the chain's in-house offerings, which also includes the likes of Bauer, ICON, and Chicago Electric, among others. Just like many of the company's other in-house offerings, Haul-Master trailer tires are priced to satisfy any budget.