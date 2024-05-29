Who Makes Harbor Freight's Cart & Trailer Tires & How Much Do They Cost?
Walking through a Harbor Freight Tools store or even visiting the company's online storefront can be a little bit intimidating for the casual DIYer's because there are so many products to choose from. Among the more surprising options you might find stocked alongside the tools and home improvement necessities in the company's retail environments is a full line of utility trailers fit to help you transport lawn mowers, dirt bikes, and ATVs anywhere you need to take them.
Those trailers, of course, all bear the brand name of Haul-Master, as do the various hand trucks, cargo carriers, and winches you'll find on sale through Harbor Freight Tools' outlets. Turns out that the brand also makes the tires and wheels that give its utility trailer's mobility. Now that you know who makes those products, some of you might be asking, "What is Haul-Master and how is the brand connected to Harbor Freight?"
The answer to those questions are pretty easy to answer, as Haul-Master is a brand trademarked by Harbor Freight Tools. That means the family-owned tool chain is the actual entity behind the manufacture of the brand's trailer tires. As it happens, Haul-Master is just one of several well-known tool brands among the chain's in-house offerings, which also includes the likes of Bauer, ICON, and Chicago Electric, among others. Just like many of the company's other in-house offerings, Haul-Master trailer tires are priced to satisfy any budget.
Haul-Master's tires vary in price, size, and function
With Haul-Master products priced to meet virtually any budgetary need, those in the market for tires made by Harbor Freight Tools' in-house brand might be happy to know the company makes a tire to fit most of its trailers, hand trucks, and utility carts. They even offer a wide range of swivel caster wheels fit for use on the smaller rolling transports you might find being used in restaurants, home moving operations, and backyard gardens.
Those swivel casters are, understandably, among the cheaper items you'll find in Haul-Master's line of wheels and tires, with prices ranging from $1.99 for a 1 5/8-inch wheel with 60 pound capacity to $18.99 for a 10-inch wheel capable of holding up to 300 pounds. If you are in need of a replacement tire for a Haul-Master hand truck, wagon, or trailer, the options available through Harbor Freight Tools' various retail fronts are extensive, to say the least. For instance, you can pick up a rugged 10-inch pneumatic tire for just $6.99, or grab a 10-inch puncture-proof rubber tire for $9.99, with more than a dozen other options available.
While Harbor Freight has several small-wheel options in stock, if you're in need of a highway-ready tire for your Haul-Master utility trailer, fewer choices are available. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these tires are also more expensive than their counterparts, with the cheapest option being the $75.00 4.80 12-inchTubeless Tire, which boasts a max load capacity of 785 pounds. On the high-end of Haul-Master's utility trailer tires is the 12-inch ST175/80R13 Tubeless Radial, which can hold up to 1,360 pounds, and will set you back a cool $130.