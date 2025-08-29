This Rugged Phone Is Built To Handle Anything (Except Your Pockets)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the things a phone reviewer needs to know is when they are not necessarily the target audience for a given device. That's what happened here. But I have something of an obsession with "weird" phones that come around, and when I saw a modular brick of a phone with a 16,000 mAh battery at MWC, it seemed too cool for the real world, so I had to try it.

I tried it. I confirmed it was not for me.

It's not even like it is a good fit on paper. As mentioned, this phone is a brick, in size, dimensions, and weight. It's awkward and clumsy to use. But it does its job admirably in a few key ways — ways that are relevant to its target audience. But in other areas, it predictably falls short. The most interesting part about the phone comes in the modular section on the back, which I will get to.

As this phone is fairly unwieldy, I did not give it what I would consider to be a "full review period." I used the phone for about a week, for reasons that will become clear, so I'm not sure I would necessarily call this a review with a capital R. But if you buy this phone, this is what you can expect.