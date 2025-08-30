How Many Owners Should A Used Car Have? (And Is Three Too Many?)

No matter your level of car expertise, buying a used vehicle is fraught with stress-inducing uncertainty. I am still affected by this after years buying, selling, and maintaining cars. I've bought vehicles which turned out to be absolute albatrosses as well as some which have lasted me years without issues. How can you tell the difference between a new best friend and potential nightmare? Vehicle history reports can tell you a car's ownership chronology, indicate whether it's been in an accident, and show you maintenance schedules. Arming yourself with additional knowledge like a list of engines that run for 300,000 miles can protect you even further. But is a long list of owners on a vehicle history report necessarily a deal-breaking red flag?

The answer is a complicated yes and no, and three owners is by no means a magic threshold for knowing if a used car is trouble. How many owners a car has had is far less important than how those owners drove and maintained the car. For instance, I once bought a Volkswagen Beetle from someone who left it parked in a muddy field for five years. On another occasion, I bought an old Jeep Cherokee from a retiree who kept it in the family for 25 years; it's probably no surprise that the Jeep lasted longer. Whether a used car has had one owner or twelve, it's best to get as much information as you can from the seller. Hopefully you can get an honest answer as to why they're selling it, and you might inherit information from previous owners in the process.