The 5 Most Important Allied Tanks In WW2 History

The First World War introduced the horrors of trench warfare. Thousands of artillery pieces launched millions of shells over frontlines brimming with infantrymen struggling in the mud for mere feet of ground. Tremendous battles produced millions of casualties while shifting front lines by mere meters.

Both sides sought technology that might tip the war in their favor. Overhead, increasingly sophisticated fighter aircraft tangled in fantastic displays of aerial arms. Yet on the ground, merely raising one's head above the parapet of a trench was enough to have it taken off. Crossing no man's land was akin to a death sentence, and nothing seemed able to break the stalemate. That is, until the birth of the tank. Crude but deadly, tanks were still in their infancy by the end of the First World War. Yet the story of 20th century warfare is, in a way, the story of the tank.

Tank design evolved rapidly during the interwar years, and when the Second World War began in 1939, these hulking vehicles were poised to play a starring role. During that conflict, German tanks such as the Panther and Tiger made the ground shake in Europe. But the Germans weren't the only ones who could put armor in the field. To counter Germany's blitzkrieg, the Allied nations, including the United States, Britain, and the Soviet Union, developed their own tanks. These are the armored behemoths that swept the Nazi menace from the face of Europe.