Armored Coffin: What Made Russia's T-35 One Of The Worst Tanks Ever Made

When you're a soldier going to war, the last thing you want to hear is that your equipment is a "deathtrap" or "total disaster." Yet, that's exactly what Russia's T-35 was. Then again, what do you expect when the inspiration for these behemoth land battleships came from a short story written by science fiction writer H.G. Wells?

The T-35 was built on the principle that, since previous tank designs (like the T-18 and T-34, a tank that, believe it or not, is still in service), had worked, just adding "more" would make a new version exponentially better. The T-35 was 31.8 feet long, 10.5 feet wide, 11.25 feet tall, and weighed a staggering 50 tons (more than Russia's latest main battle tank, the T-90M). It required a crew of 11 men to operate and was powered by an M-17L aero engine with 580 horsepower, achieving a maximum speed of just over 18 miles per hour on the road, but substantially slower cross-country (as are most tanks). By comparison, Russia's T-90M can move at a brisk 43 miles per hour.

The design flaws, however, were many. It was outfitted with an inordinate amount of ordnance that included five turrets instead of one — a single 76.2-millimeter anti-personnel gun, two 45-millimeter anti-tank guns, and six Degtyarev machine guns. Unfortunately, the tank was thin-skinned, clad in 20 and 30-mm armor that was very easily penetrated. What's more, its bristling number of turrets made it heavy, which made it slow and hard to steer. The engine was underpowered and prone to mechanical failures.