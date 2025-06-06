Who Owns Vauxhall And Where Are The Cars Made?

The current owner of Vauxhall is Stellantis. Stellantis is a multinational automobile manufacturing corporation that was created on January 16, 2021 through the merger of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, better known as FCA, and the PSA Group. As of May 2025, Stellantis is the fifth-largest automaker in the world by volume. In addition to Vauxhall, the list of other Stellantis automotive brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, and Ram.

Stellantis' ownership of Vauxhall has been a brief four years. Up until 2017, the previous owner of Vauxhall was General Motors, who had owned the British company since 1925. In 2017, General Motors sold Opel, and subsequently Vauxhall the PSA Group, makers of Peugeot and Citroën cars, for $2.3 billion. This followed General Motors' inability to generate any profits from its European operations for more than ten years, leading to the sale.

Prior to its 1925 acquisition by General Motors, the first car to carry the Vauxhall name was built in 1903, a two-seater named the 6HP, though the company's roots could be traced back to 1857. It was a company focused on making marine engines and pumps, which then evolved to producing engines for locomotives. That makes Vauxhall one of the oldest car brands in the world.

