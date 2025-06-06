Who Owns Vauxhall And Where Are The Cars Made?
The current owner of Vauxhall is Stellantis. Stellantis is a multinational automobile manufacturing corporation that was created on January 16, 2021 through the merger of Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, better known as FCA, and the PSA Group. As of May 2025, Stellantis is the fifth-largest automaker in the world by volume. In addition to Vauxhall, the list of other Stellantis automotive brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, and Ram.
Stellantis' ownership of Vauxhall has been a brief four years. Up until 2017, the previous owner of Vauxhall was General Motors, who had owned the British company since 1925. In 2017, General Motors sold Opel, and subsequently Vauxhall the PSA Group, makers of Peugeot and Citroën cars, for $2.3 billion. This followed General Motors' inability to generate any profits from its European operations for more than ten years, leading to the sale.
Prior to its 1925 acquisition by General Motors, the first car to carry the Vauxhall name was built in 1903, a two-seater named the 6HP, though the company's roots could be traced back to 1857. It was a company focused on making marine engines and pumps, which then evolved to producing engines for locomotives. That makes Vauxhall one of the oldest car brands in the world.
Where are Vauxhall cars made?
Now that Vauxhall is a part of Stellantis, which owns a lot of other brands, Vauxhall cars are made in a variety of locations and no longer just in Great Britain. Vauxhall vehicles now share their platforms with other brands that are under the Stellantis umbrella, so production tends to be centralized in the specific factories that build each of those platforms.
Vauxhall's UK plants in Ellsmere Port and Luton, which once produced Vauxhalls for a variety of markets, now produce electric vehicles (EVs) for the entire group. Ellsmere Port produces the Vauxhall and related Opel Combo Electric, Fiat e-Doblo, Peugeot E-Partner and Citroen ë-Berlingo small EV vans. What remained of the Luton site, after most of it was redeveloped for housing, was shut down at the end of March 2025. The Luton factory had been making medium-sized EV vans for Vauxhall, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen, and Opel. That production will be moved to the Ellsmere Port plant.
Outside the UK, Vauxhall vehicles are made in a wide variety of Stellantis factories. Vauxhall's commercial vehicles are made in the Sevel plant in Atessa, Italy. The Vauxhall Corsa, the UK's best-selling small car, is produced in a factory in Zaragoza, Spain, while the Vauxhall Mokka, a subcompact SUV, is made in Stellantis' Poissy, France plant. Moving further up, the slightly larger Vauxhall Frontera is manufactured at a factory in Trnava, Slovakia, while the Vauxhall Grandland is produced in Eisenach, Germany. Finally, the EV version of the Vauxhall Astra comes from Rüsselsheim, Germany.