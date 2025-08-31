5 Stihl Tools That Are No-Brainers At Their Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Stihl may be known primarily for its chainsaws — a tool category in which it is still dominant compared to other major brands — but there's a lot more to love about this historic German toolmaker. The company has been largely family-run since Swiss-born Andreas Stihl first began crafting equipment in 1926, even though its founder's heirs now sit in largely supervisory and other non-operational roles. Stihl's catalog has expanded to include all kinds of power tools, as well. The chainsaw is a high performer, certainly, but plenty of other its tools could become integral components of your home maintenance tool collection.
Stihl gear is well made, offers tremendous durability as a standard, and can be protected by warranty coverage that lasts up to five years in total. All this makes for excellent value that consistently delivers for users seeking the best in power tools and accessory equipment.
These five tools from Stihl provide significant coverage for all kinds of tasks you might face around the house or in the workshop. Whether you're a woodworker seeking an upgraded dust collection solution or an avid gardener trying to manage tree trimming operations a little more efficiently, Stihl offers a frequently-excellent product that can fill in to tackle your needs in a potent way. Priced at competitive rates, these pieces of equipment are some of the brand's most valuable powered solutions.
MSA 80 C-B 36V Chainsaw Kit
Starting things off with a chainsaw feels natural. Stihl makes chainsaws meant for a variety of use cases. The brand's catalog features a smattering of unique options, so exploring our chainsaw buyer's guide might be a good starting place for someone unfamiliar with the tool. For those who know what they're looking at, the MSA 80 C-B 36V Chainsaw Kit offers an excellent solution. This is a battery-operated chainsaw, making it a tool that can be started quickly and without complex maneuvering. Battery power is often an ideal solution for home maintenance users. The increased versatility and interchangeable battery mechanics bring extra value in this type of setting, and Stihl saws in particular have a tendency not to experience as much of a drop off in power when making this transition.
The kit can be found at Acme Tools for $490, and it includes everything you need to get started right away. A charger, battery, and the saw, featuring a 14-inch bar, are all bundled together in one purchase. This saw is ideal for tackling firewood cutting requirements or for general maintenance around the house. Cutting branches and pruning bushes is made simple with this lightweight yet powerful chainsaw. This is not a professional arborist's saw, but those looking for expanded value to support their routine property maintenance needs don't need that kind of power tool.
REA 60 Plus Battery Powered Cold Water Pressure Washer
A pressure washer features highly in the arsenal of a home improver. These tools play a central role in all sorts of cleaning tasks from driveways and decking to spraying down cars and boats. Pressure washers are a must-have power solution for anyone who needs to clean up outdoor areas around their home. This piece of equipment makes quick work of just about any job you might use it for, but there are numerous options on the market.
The Stihl REA 60 Plus Battery Powered Cold Water Pressure Washer is a quality choice. It features a 3-in-1 spray nozzle and a hose connection that's managed through a built-in reel system. The tool also introduces a variable pressure adjustment option to allow for quick changes in the intensity of its output. This allows a user to go from high pressure spraying requirements to more delicate cleaning tasks, like spraying your car, without skipping a beat. The tool delivers 1,500 PSI at 1 gallon per minute, and is an ideal choice for all manner of residential cleaning requirements. The bare tool is available from Acme Tools for $280. Considering the Stihl pedigree and its versatility, this compact and powerful pressure washer comes in at great value for the money.
SEA60 Wet/Dry Vacuum
Even the smallest renovation jobs can leave behind a huge mess when everything is said and done. Cutting through boards creates a surprisingly hefty amount of sawdust and once you throw sanding tasks into the mix you'll often find that entire rooms can quickly become coated in a film of debris. A potent vacuum designed for this kind of cleanup task goes above and beyond the typical solution you'll use around the home. As is the case with numerous other tool categories, there are lots of good solutions available. The Stihl SEA60 Wet/Dry Vacuum is among these great choices. Listed at Ace Hardware for $200 and Acme Tools for $220, this cordless shop vac is capable of cleaning up workspaces even when moisture is a part of the overall picture. This is an important area of coverage even for users who don't tend to need the wet suction function.
This vacuum features numerous excellent capability inclusions, especially for its price tag. It offers two power levels to support enhanced suction when necessary or a power saving mode when regular vacuuming will suffice. Within the vacuum there is a washable PET filter and externally the tool features storage slots and an intuitive design that allows for nozzles and accessories as well as the hose itself to be easily stored on board. Stihl also an intelligent battery system that prevents the vacuum from losing suction power when the power pack's juice starts to dwindle.
KOA 20 10.8V 150 PSI Cordless Inflator
Many homeowners lack a consistent solution for inflating all kinds of accessory equipment around the house. Moreover, drivers everywhere frequently overlook simple tools that can help keep them on the road when a tire issue arises. An inflator is a crucial piece of equipment that so many people failed to prioritize, but these tools can be easy to include in your on-the-go emergency kit for the car or simply sitting on the garage shelf to support all kinds of routine tasks. The best inflator tools available provide coverage for numerous inflation requirements that run the gamut of typical home environment demands. Stihl's KOA 20 10.8V 150 PSI Cordless Inflator is one solution that delivers on that brief.
The tool is listed at Acme Tools for $110 (for the bare tool), making it a highly versatile inflation solution that comes with a favorable price tag. The tool includes a built-in LED worklight to help support inflation tasks in low lighting conditions like at night or when the power goes out. It's capable of inflating to preset volume or pressure requirements and functions as a deflation tool as well. The inflator's display screen provides active feedback on the task at hand. Its various connection nozzles make the tool an ideal choice when tackling anything from car tire inflation to blowing up pool toys or air mattresses.
TSA 230 CutQuik Cordless Cut-Off Saw
Rounding things out, the Stihl TSA 230 CutQuik Cordless Cut-Off Saw won't feature in the collection of many casual DIYers. It's big and powerful, and it serves a singular function that is somehow both niche and genuinely widespread. The cut-off saw (or con-saw) is specially designed to cut concrete and other dense material like brick or blockwork, asphalt, and stone. This is essentially a high-powered, large-bladed cross between a circular saw and an angle grinder. Considering how many American homes are built of timber, it may not be particularly appealing to many users. However, if you live in an older home made of block or have hard features in your landscaping or elsewhere, this tool could be instrumental in supporting your alterations and improvements.
While cut-off saws are frequently excessively pricey, this Stihl model breaks the mold. This is the brand's least expensive concrete saw, and it still packs the depth of power and high quality features required to get the job done. It offers a water connection to help keep the blade cooled while in operation, as well as a sealed control unit to protect the tool from the resulting liquid "debris." A sealed belt drive reduces the maintenance load significantly, and the electronic coaster break kicks in to stop the blade quickly for enhanced safety. It's available from Acme Tools, P&P Small Engines, and Esch Construction Supply for $540.