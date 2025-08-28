5 Services You Probably Didn't Know Bass Pro Shops Offers

Whether you know the name from seeing the stores in person, shopping online, cultural osmosis, or the prevalence of branded hats, you've probably at least heard of Bass Pro Shops. For many, they're a sort of hunting and fishing supply superstore; The Walmart of outdoorsmanship, if you will. So naturally, these stores offer a robust (if sometimes overwhelming) selection of related products for the average shopper.

Bass Pro is a one-stop shop for camping gadgets, fishing rods, lures, boat motors, hunting vests, highly-rated trail cams, and a whole lot besides. But would you believe the well-known chain offers even more than all of that?

After digging through a lot of small print on various Bass Pro Shops websites and chasing down a number of hyperlinks, we've compiled a list of five different services the company has on offer to the public that you might not have initially considered. Organized in the order of what we believe to be the most sensible to the least expected, here are five services you probably didn't know Bass Pro Shop offers.