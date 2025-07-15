Are Ryobi Fishing Reels Made By The Same Company As Ryobi Tools?

For most of us, Ryobi is a brand known for its wide assortment of power tools, outdoor equipment, and appliances. Ryobi offers a range of must-have hand tools for home mechanics that showcase its solid reputation in the DIY homeowner and light-duty professional market. However, what many do not know about the company is that it once had a foothold in the fishing tackle business.

If you take a closer look at the history of Ryobi, you will find that the Japanese firm ventured into many other business opportunities after starting as a die-casting manufacturer in 1943. In its first decade, the company focused on die casting for the military and automobile industries. Then, it branched out into assembling cameras and copy machines, as well as producing printing presses and other products. In the late 1960s, Ryobi found its niche when it began manufacturing power tools. But before committing fully to this venture, the company tried its hand at making fishing tackle and even found success while doing so.

By 1975, Ryobi was becoming a household name for its fishing tackle and other products, such as golfing goods. However, at the turn of the millennium, Ryobi offloaded both ventures amid a new strategy, seeking to focus on its areas of strength while eliminating less profitable businesses. Ryobi sold off its fishing gear business to Johshuya Co. Ltd. Hence, Ryobi-branded fishing reels sold beyond 2000 are no longer made by the namesake brand.