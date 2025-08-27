6 Of The Biggest F-35 Flaws That Need Fixing

Developing a next-generation fighter aircraft is a decades-long endeavor. The evolving nature of technological advancement and real-world needs means that a successful fighter will receive years of upgrades and development even after it earns operational status. As one of the most up-to-date fighters to undergo this process, the F-35 Lightning II has seen success and failure.

Breaking new ground in highly technical fields such as aviation comes with a few inherent risks. There is the potential danger to test pilots and crews who must discover and work out flaws in the design. Air crew and production experts must hone new processes. Producers must procure state-of-the-art materials. Engineers and pilots test the design for flaws that could be life- or mission-threatening. Enormous amounts of money and time, not to mention physical risk, are part and parcel of the process — often without any guarantee of success.

The United States Air Force declared the F-35 ready for combat in August 2016. The Marine Corps and Navy variants were not far behind. In 2018, the Israeli Defense Forces used an F-35 variant called Adir to strike ground targets in the Middle East. Nearly a decade later, the Lightning is a core component of America's air power. Yet the program is far from perfect. Despite over 10 years in the air and a widening international market, technical and budgetary issues continue to plague the F-35 program. As unmanned drones and the upcoming sixth-generation fighters begin to appear on the horizon, we examine some of the lingering flaws of the F-35.