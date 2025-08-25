Toyota's Next-Gen Combustion Engines – Here's Everything We Know So Far

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has built some of the most impressive engines ever. Known for their indestructibility, smooth power delivery, fuel efficiency, and excellent tunability, these motors have earned the company a legendary reputation around the globe. An example of these special engines includes the iconic 2JZ-GTE, which powered the mighty A80 Toyota Supra, and the UZ-series V8s that debuted in the first-gen Lexus LS400.

Most automakers have slowed down or halted the development of new internal combustion engines (ICE) to focus on electric vehicles (EVs). However, Toyota is taking a different route, doubling down on new fuel-efficient hybrid powertrains, hydrogen fuel cells, and a game-changing liquid hydrogen engine. With the EV market currently facing a slowdown and competition intensifying, the company's strategy to extend the life of ICE through advanced hybrids is proving to be a clever move while offering limited fully electric vehicles like the bZ4X BEV. Hybrids, on the other hand, are more popular than ever, especially among consumers not yet ready for a full EV transition.

To capitalize on this transitional phase while extending the life of ICE, Toyota announced it would create a new series of four-cylinder engines. It is also partnering with Subaru and Mazda to co-develop a range of highly efficient, power-dense, low-emission, and versatile combustion engines. It's still unclear which engines will be shared among the three automakers. However, each will have its signature engine: an inline-four cylinder for Toyota, a boxer-four cylinder for Subaru, and a rotary engine for Mazda.