Is The 2025 Toyota Celica Real?

When looking over Toyota's vehicle offerings, one finds a wide array of four-wheeled rides suitable for all drivers. The tenured car manufacturer currently has it all, from compact cars to SUVs to trucks, with such models as the Corolla, Highlander, and RAV4 leading the pack as some of its most well-known models. The brand's historical catalog also features specific Toyota vehicles you can't get in the United States, in addition to those that were once commonplace on the road but have since gone the way of the dinosaur.

Among the several Toyota models that have been retired throughout the brand's lifetime is the Toyota Celica, which hit the market back in 1971. This two-door coupe enjoyed a lengthy run, lasting until 2006, when it was discontinued. Throughout its many years of release, each Celica generation fluctuated in terms of speed, it spawned variations like the ST and GTS, and even went by different names, like SSI and VVT-I, depending on the market. At the time of writing, it is rapidly approaching 20 years since the Celica bid drivers farewell, but rumor has it that the Celica could be on its way back to Toyota showrooms everywhere.

Here's where these notions have spawned from and how truthful they actually are.

