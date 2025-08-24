Is NASA Building A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon? Here's What We Know

NASA is bringing nuclear energy to the moon. According to internal agency documents obtained by Politico in August 2025, Interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy looks to place a 100-kilowatt nuclear generator on the moon by 2030. The plan comes after China and Russia announced a joint venture to launch a lunar nuclear power plant by 2035, and is seen by many as the next domino in an escalating space race between the world's premier powers.

Sending a nuclear reactor into space is nothing new. The practice dates back to the Cold War, when the U.S. launched the first nuclear reactor into space in 1965. Since then, Russian and American scientists have used thermoelectric generators extensively, powering select satellites, the Mars Rover, and the Voyager probes. Nuclear energy presents several advantages over the solar panels used by most low Earth orbit satellites, particularly in areas like the moon where sunlight is inconsistent.The Trump administration has had its eyes on a lunar reactor since its first term, although its progress then was minimal. In 2021, under the Biden administration, NASA announced it would launch a lunar reactor "within a decade," only to revise the claim to the mid-2030s by 2024.

Mass budget cuts, labor shortages, and an influx of high-profile projects like the Artemis 3 lunar landing will likely make it difficult for NASA to meet the President's audacious timeline. And while a longer project timeline may ease these difficulties, time is the defining factor for this administration, as the U.S. seeks to beat its Eastern rivals to the moon once again. As an anonymous senior NASA official told Politico, "It is about winning the second space race."