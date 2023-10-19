Scientists Are Planning To Melt Roads On The Moon Using Lasers - Here's How

One of the biggest challenges in establishing a habitat on the moon, Mars, or any other body in the solar system is the need for critical infrastructure before dreams of human settlement can come to life. It's a monumental task to carry all the raw materials and required machinery to the moon, but even if that is made possible by massive vehicles like SpaceX's Starship in the near future, we would need roads for ferrying it all across the lunar surface and avoiding the hazards created by mobile moondust.

But that moondust can be turned into the solution itself. After all, scientists have emphasized that extra-Earth habitats will rely on local resource utilization. Experts at Germany's Aalen University, BAM Institute of Materials Research and Testing, Clausthal University of Technology, and the German Aerospace Center are working with Austria's LIQUIFER Systems Group on an idea that involves melting that lunar dust to make solid material for roads.

To put it more specifically, the team seeks to melt the surface regolith to create thin blocks with a specific shape that can be used to design interlocking pieces for roads and landing pads. The inspiration behind the tests was 'PAVER' (Paving the road for large area sintering of regolith), which is backed by the European Space Agency. It envisioned using a large lens to concentrate sunlight and use the energized beam to melt the material to make solid pieces.