Study Finds Glass Beads May Be A Promising Source Of Water On The Moon

Glass-like objects shaped like beads are a known feature of lunar soil; they were created under conditions of extreme temperature and pressure, such as from volcanic activity or an impact event. However, these glass beads might very well be the driving factor behind the moon's water cycle and could one day be used to harvest water for astronaut missions.

Analysis of lunar soil brought back by China's Chang'e-5 mission has revealed what scientists call "hydration signatures" which are said to showcase water abundance that seems to be a result of water diffusion through solar winds. The findings published in "Nature," which come courtesy of experts at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, suggest that these lunar glass beads contain a "substantial amount" of water. In fact, glassy beads like this could very well be the source of hidden water on other celestial bodies like the moon, which lack their own well-defined atmosphere.

Regarding the discovery, a member of the research team Professor HU Sen remarked that "these findings indicate that the impact glasses on the surface of the moon and other airless bodies in the solar system are capable of storing solar wind-derived water." The promising research notes that these glass beads act as some kind of sponge, but the amount of water trapped by them isn't particularly high. Characterized by a uniform chemical composition and a smooth surface, the glass beads found in the lunar soil samples contain about 2,000 micrograms of water per gram of the glassy material, according to the study.