How Many SpaceX Rockets Have Exploded So Far In 2025?

When a SpaceX Starship rocket went up in a fiery explosion in June 2025, it amplified criticism regarding the company's recent string of test failures. This was the fourth straight failure of the Elon Musk-led company's Starship rocket, which is set to play a crucial role in NASA's upcoming lunar landing mission set for 2027 — a contract that netted SpaceX $4 billion. Unfortunately, these mishaps have occurred at a critical juncture for SpaceX, as the company plans to significantly ramp up its launches.

On top of that, rumors that SpaceX will join the United States' Golden Dome missile defense system, and its goals of leaving for Mars by 2026, have elevated scrutiny of the Austin-based space giant. Some regulators expressed concern about the unsuccessful launches, with the FAA ordering an investigation in January 2025 and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum threatening to sue the company over contamination caused by launch debris. Musk, conversely, has shrugged off the mishaps, calling the June 2025 explosion "just a scratch" on X.

Much of the concern is a matter of optics: high-profile explosions of SpaceX rockets take on new meaning when the stated goal is interplanetary settlement. With visions of settlers on the first mission to Mars firmly in SpaceX's sightlines, it's no wonder the public is more concerned with SpaceX's headline-grabbing disasters than the 430-plus successful landings of its Falcon 9. However, with five explosions this year alone, many are beginning to speculate about the toll these failures may take on the world's most lucrative space company.