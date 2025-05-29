How Many Times Has SpaceX Landed The Falcon 9? (And How Often Does It Fail?)

The Falcon 9 rockets have played a pivotal role in SpaceX's journey in space exploration as a private space company. The two-stage, reusable Falcon 9 rockets are SpaceX's second rocket after the Falcon 1 became the first privately built rocket to reach orbit in 2008. Although the initial launches resulted in failures, the fourth and final Falcon 1 launch turned out a success and changed SpaceX forever.

As SpaceX became the first private player to reach lower earth orbits, it quickly garnered attention from companies looking to send heavier payloads into space. The result was the Falcon 9 rocket that could send up to 28,991 pounds (the latest ones can now carry 50,265 pounds) to lower Earth orbit as compared to the measly 1,480 pounds on the Falcon 1. Thanks to the nine Merlin engines powering the rocket (which give it the name Falcon 9), it has a massive payload advantage over its single-engined predecessor.

That said, impressive payload capacity is second in line to the feature that truly makes the Falcon 9 shine; its reusability. As these rockets can land back on Earth after a launch and can be reused, they massively slash the cost of space missions. At the time of writing, the Falcon 9 has completed 430 successful landings, with a mostly accident-free track record. Although rare, these rockets have seen some failures, such as in August 2024, when the rocket caught fire and toppled into the sea while landing on a drone ship.

