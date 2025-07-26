What Is The Golden Dome Missile Defense System? Here's What's Planned & How It Would Work

In May 2025, President Trump selected a format for pursuing his long-sought Golden Dome, a missile defense system resembling Israel's Iron Dome. The program, which the White House officially ordered the Pentagon to begin developing in January 2025, will be a multilayered system involving land, sea, and space-based missile interceptors, constituting the first time that U.S. military weapons will be stationed in the final frontier. The system will ward off threats at all four stages of missile attacks, hitting them at the launch point, intercepting the warhead during its early flight, mid-course, and its final descent towards a target.

This system will reportedly address all major missile threats, ranging from ballistic missile systems to land attack cruise missiles and even, according to the president, attacks that originate in space. The United States' desire for a space-driven missile defense system harkens back to 1983, when Ronald Reagan pitched the Strategic Defense Initiative. Derisively known as Star Wars, the initiative sought to solve the nuclear arms race through a then-unfeasible space-based missile defense layer.

Although the Cold War project was met with widespread pushback from within and outside the U.S., the country seems poised to move forward with the modern proposal, despite several questions remaining regarding its viability, costs, and geopolitical consequences. Aiming to be operational by the end of President Trump's final term, the Pentagon is on the precipice of embarking on a missile program that its project head, Space Force General Michael Guetlein (via SpaceNews), dubbed "on the magnitude of the Manhattan Project."