What Caused The SpaceX Starship Explosion? Here's What We Know

At approximately 11:00 PM on June 18, 2025, prominent aeronautics company SpaceX was conducting a new test of its latest Starship spacecraft, a massive, stainless steel super-heavy lift launch vehicle designed to swiftly propel crew and cargo into Earth's orbit and potentially beyond. As soon as the test of the Starship's engines began, the entire vessel erupted in a massive, violent explosion. As this was only a test launch, the vessel was unmanned, so nobody was harmed in the explosion. Even so, the damage was extensive, and the explosion was visible to Texas residents from miles away.

According to the updates blog on the SpaceX website, the explosion has been attributed to a "sudden energetic event" while the vehicle was in the process of loading fuel for a six-engine static fire. SpaceX founder Elon Musk chimed in on the matter the day after the explosion, writing on his personal X (formerly known as Twitter) account, "Preliminary data suggests that a nitrogen COPV in the payload bay failed below its proof pressure."

Musk added, "If further investigation confirms that this is what happened, it is the first time ever for this design."