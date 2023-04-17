SpaceX Starship's First Test Flight Called Off At The Last Minute

The first flight test of SpaceX's Starship, the vessel that will supposedly be able to carry occupants to the Moon and eventually Mars, was scheduled for this morning. However, according to tweets by SpaceX and Elon Musk, the tests will not go on as planned.

The spacecraft was reportedly being refueled and ready for an 8:20 a.m. Central Time launch from SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a frozen valve forced the team to scratch the launch and postpone it for another day.

The tweet from Elon seems to imply that if the valve started working again, then the launch would go on, but SpaceX confirms that its team is looking for future opportunities to launch instead.

All space launches are incredibly complex and it's important to note that the moniker "Starship" refers to two separate spacecraft connected to each other: the Starship itself where crew and cargo would go, and the Super Heavy Booster that gives Starship the necessary push to escape earth's atmosphere.