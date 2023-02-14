Why SpaceX Is Under Fire After The Record Breaking Super Heavy Booster Test

While the Super Heavy booster test appears to have gone well, there's another critical issue that it has illuminated. SpaceX will likely have to deal with the FAA on environmental impact issues again after clearly failing to consider the concerns they had previously highlighted. Video of the booster test showed a fiery ignition that's likely to impress any rocket enthusiast.

However, the video also captured something disturbing. As the rockets ignite, a massive plume of birds can be seen taking off around the launch pad. The flock circles the towering engine complex. However, a large volume of the initial scramble is seen to be evacuating the area only to be consumed by the fire and smoke billowing out the bottom of the pad. Many birds can be seen falling back down to the ground.

This alarming revelation shouldn't come as a surprise, unfortunately. In 2021 The Guardian reported that the climate impact in the Boca Chica segment of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge was likely to be severely and negatively impacted by the company's presence and expansion plans. CNBC reported similar findings regarding endangered species living in the area in 2022. If SpaceX is to take any serious steps forward with its rocket launch technology, a monumental effort will have to be placed into either protecting the surrounding landscape or moving the facility to another location.