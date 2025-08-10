How Far Away Is Voyager 1, The Most Distant Manmade Object From Earth?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Voyager 1 was launched into space in 1977 and has been on a one-way journey ever since, pushing the boundaries of how far a machine built by human hands can travel. Launched from Florida like most NASA craft, Voyager 1 is now over 15 billion miles away from Earth, which means a 23-hour wait for radio signals to travel to and from mission control. The only other man-made object nearly that far away is its sibling, Voyager 2. For context, 15 billion miles is equal to more than 31,000 round trips to the moon.

Both Voyagers are still moving quickly away from the Sun and into the cold, silent emptiness of interstellar space. Voyager 1 is traveling about 38,000 mph to the north (relative to the sun) and Voyager 2 is moving about 34,000 mph in the opposite direction. In 2012, Voyager crossed the heliopause (the outermost part of our sun's radioactive zone) and became the first object made by humans to reach interstellar space. Despite the vast distance, Voyager 1 continues to gather data and send it back to Earth. These fading whispers travel light-years across the cosmic void, representing postcards from the realm of the unknown and unseen.