The Weather On Saturn's Biggest Moon Is Gnarly - Here's How NASA Tracks What It's Doing

Cloudy with a chance of rain? That's not only the forecast on Earth but in some other locations in our Solar System too. Recently, researchers, using data from the James Webb Space Telescope, have been investigating the weather on Saturn's moon Titan, and they've found some bizarre weather phenomena that are quite different to what we see on our planet.

Advertisement

"Titan is the only other place in our Solar System that has weather like Earth, in the sense that it has clouds and rainfall onto a surface," explained the lead author of the study published in Nature Astronomy, Conor Nixon of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. Titan is Saturn's largest moon, and it's of particular interest to researchers and space agencies like NASA because there's a possibility that it could host life. One of the things that makes Titan unusual is that it is the only moon in our Solar System which has a meaningful atmosphere, so in some respects its environment is more like that of a planet than a moon.

Another oddity about Titan is that it has liquids on its surface. But unlike Earth, the liquids aren't water, as it's far too cold there — around -290 degrees Fahrenheit or -179 degrees Celsius on the surface. Instead of water, Titan has rivers, lakes, and even seas that are made of ethane and methane, which we typically see as gases here on Earth. This methane and ethane carves out shapes in the frozen water ice which makes up Titan's thick shell, just like rivers of water carve through rocks on Earth.

Advertisement