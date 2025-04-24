Scientists Reveal Titan Might Support Life, Just Barely

When it comes to searching for places in our solar system beyond Earth that could be habitable, some of the most promising targets are moons. Scientists are hunting for life on Jupiter's moon Europa or in the deep ocean on Saturn's moon Enceladus; both moons have liquid-water oceans beneath thick, icy crusts. Saturn's larget moon, Titan, is of interest, too — enough that NASA plans to send its Dragonfly exploration mission to Titan in the next decade — and a new study finds that Titan might harbor life, but only a tiny amount.

Advertisement

Unlike other icy moons, Titan is covered in sandy material and has lakes of liquid methane on its surface, because it's so cold there. It has a thick atmosphere, with an ocean estimated to be 300 miles beneath its surface.

"In our study, we focus on what makes Titan unique when compared to other icy moons: its plentiful organic content," said Antonin Affholder of the University of Arizona, lead researcher for the paper published in The Planetary Science Journal.

The researchers used modeling to study how much life could be supported on the moon from its supply of organic molecules. These are molecules that form the building blocks of life, but aren't indications of life by themselves.

"There has been this sense that because Titan has such abundant organics, there is no shortage of food sources that could sustain life," Affholder said. "We point out that not all of these organic molecules may constitute food sources, the ocean is really big, and there's limited exchange between the ocean and the surface, where all those organics are, so we argue for a more nuanced approach."

Advertisement