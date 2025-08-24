The Ryobi Expand-It Attachment That Turns Your String Trimmer Into A Leaf Blower

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

An attachment that turns your string trimmer into a leaf blower capable of moving 475 cubic feet of air per minute at speeds up to 140 mph is easily one of the most useful attachments from Ryobi's Expand-It system. According to Ryobi's website, the 475 CFM Blower Attachment, which weighs just under five pounds, comes with a handy hanger cap to simplify storage solutions when not in use.

While the Ryobi Expand-It blower attachment, model RYAXA22, is designed to work with Ryobi's line of 40V Attachment Capable Power Heads and String Trimmers and ONE+ Attachment Capable String Trimmers, it also works with gas and cordless attachment capable trimmers from several brands, including Hart, Kobalt, Weed Eater, Cub Cadet, Craftsman, Poulan, Toro, and McCulloch to name a few. However, Ryobi Expand-It attachments and Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system are not compatible.

The Home Depot, an exclusive retailer for Ryobi-brand products, sells the Expand-It blower attachment for $99.00. While prices can fluctuate between Home Depot and Ryobi's website, in this case, the price is the same. Home Depot offers free in-store pickup, or you can buy online and get free delivery right to your location. However, quantities are limited to one unit per order.