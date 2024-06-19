5 Of The Most Useful Ryobi Expand-It Attachments (According To Users)
Ryobi is a popular brand due to its affordability and easy accessibility, as it's a Home Depot-exclusive name. While the prices are low, the company has plenty of quality products, and the Expand-It line offers versatility that's hard to match from other companies. Instead of buying a dedicated pole saw, you can opt for one that's part of Ryobi's Expand-It line that attaches directly to your 40V attachment power head to transform it into something that can cut branches.
There are plenty of products that fit this bill from Ryobi, and instead of digging through them all to find out what's good and what's not, you can hear from owners about what the best picks are. You'll find people gravitate toward things that can make otherwise mundane jobs like cleaning out a gutter much easier and efficient. Nobody wants to buy something that ends up being useless or a dud, so everything on this list is backed up by high user scores, good word of mouth, or both. A more in-depth explanation of how these items were picked can be found at the end.
Ryobi Expand-It 10-inch Universal Pole Saw Attachment
The pole saw Expand-It attachment is available at Home Depot for $129, and it's one of the handiest tools you can buy from the line. It has a maximum length of 9.5 feet, so the 10-inch blade is able to hit high branches without having to break out a ladder, which is a huge benefit of going for this tool. There are many people on the Ryobi subreddit who recommend going for the Expand-It attachment over a standalone pole saw due to the length. Ryobi says the tool can cut through 8 inches, so don't be afraid to try it on branches you might think it has no chance of cutting.
This attachment has a 4.5 out of five score on Home Depot's website based on more than 3,000 reviews. It's clear it's a well-liked attachment from buyers, but some reviewers note it could come defective. The pole saw attachment comes with a three-year limited warranty that has you covered in case something like that happens. There's also a 90-day return policy included with the initial purchase.
Ryobi Expand-It 140 MPH 475 CFM Universal Axial Blower Attachment
If you don't want to buy a dedicated leaf blower, then you can opt for an Expand-It blower from Home Depot for $99. It can blow up to 140 mph, a speed Ryobi says is good for light use like dry leaves. This means it's not the greatest for getting wet leaves out of your lawn or gutter, but if you need to clear out your yard or patio it's a fine fit. Like you'll see with most Ryobi products, this blower attachment comes with a three-year manufacturer's warranty in case you have problems.
User scores for the attachment come in at 4.7 out of five on Home Depot's website. With 2,000 reviews and counting, it's clear the blower has a lot of fans. For light lawn work, it's a solid tool, but a two-star review of the product note it's heavy and cumbersome to move around with. This could be a problem if you're working in a big area, but for cleaning off your patio it'll be fine.
Ryobi Expand-It Gutter Blower Attachment
Trying to clean your gutter can be a very annoying process, especially if you need to lean a ladder up against your house. Instead of doing that, you can pick up the gutter blower attachment from Home Depot for $129. While it looks a lot like a desk fan attached to a pole, owners of the attachment speak highly of its quality. Reddit user cscswimmer227 says it's powerful enough to clear out wet and heavy leaves from a gutter.
Don't take it from just one buyer, as it also has a 4.4 out of five user score on Home Depot's website. Reviewers note it's possible to reach 16 foot tall gutters with the attachment, so you don't need a ladder at all to clean your gutter with this. This makes it safer as you're still on the ground, and it makes the job go faster and smoother. One downside of it could be the fact you don't clean your gutters out very often, so it could take a while before you ultimately get your money's worth from it.
Ryobi Expand-It 18-inch Universal Hedge Trimmer Attachment
If you don't already have a dedicated hedge trimmer, you can pick up one from the Expand-It line for $99. Doing this will make trimming your bushes and hedges a breeze, and it's cheaper than buying a dedicated trimmer — although you have to own a string trimmer to attach this tool to in the first place. At 18 inches long, the hedge trimmer attachment can cut 3/4-inch thick branches, so it can handle most of your common landscaping.
On Home Depot's website, the trimmer attachment has a 4.5 out of five user score. What gives this a big edge over an actual trimmer is the fact that it is an expansion. The regular trimmer can only reach as far as your arm goes, while the Expand-It attachment can reach taller areas since it's attaching to a string trimmer or whatever Expand-It-compatible tool you have. If you have any issues with the purchase, you're backed by a three-year manufacturer's warranty from Ryobi.
Ryobi Expand-It 8-inch Universal Straight Shaft Edger Attachment
Landscaping requires a lot of tools, and if you're looking to save cash where you can, the Ryobi Expand-It line is a good way to do it. The universal straight shaft edger attachment is available from Home Depot for $99. This makes the area around your sidewalks, curbs, and pathway leading to your front door a lot tidier, and it's clear people are very happy with the purchase. It features an 8-inch double-edge blade that lets you extend the life of the blade.
With more than 4,700 reviews on Home Depot's website, the attachment has a 4.6 out of five score. It's easily one of the most popular attachments in the line, but that doesn't mean it's not without its downsides. Some reviewers note the plastic guard is fragile and could end up becoming a safety hazard. As is the case with situations like this, your mileage may vary. If you do have a problem, you're backed by Ryobi's three-year warranty.
Why were these five attachments picked?
Each attachment on this list has good user scores and people talk highly of them on social media. On top of that, everything's readily available from Home Depot, so you won't have any issue tracking them down and buying them at a store nearby. The Expand-It line is growing, so it can be tough to keep track of what's good and what's not. The good news is there's nothing that's outright useless, but its clear people have gravitated to certain attachments thanks to their uses. If you find something you want that isn't on the list, that doesn't automatically mean it's bad, it just means we couldn't spotlight everything.
If you do have problems with any of these tools, you can file a Ryobi warranty claim as well as taking advantage of Home Depot's return policy. Given the user scores for each product listed — four or higher in all situations — your chances are good you won't run into something.