5 Of The Most Useful Ryobi Expand-It Attachments (According To Users)

Ryobi is a popular brand due to its affordability and easy accessibility, as it's a Home Depot-exclusive name. While the prices are low, the company has plenty of quality products, and the Expand-It line offers versatility that's hard to match from other companies. Instead of buying a dedicated pole saw, you can opt for one that's part of Ryobi's Expand-It line that attaches directly to your 40V attachment power head to transform it into something that can cut branches.

There are plenty of products that fit this bill from Ryobi, and instead of digging through them all to find out what's good and what's not, you can hear from owners about what the best picks are. You'll find people gravitate toward things that can make otherwise mundane jobs like cleaning out a gutter much easier and efficient. Nobody wants to buy something that ends up being useless or a dud, so everything on this list is backed up by high user scores, good word of mouth, or both. A more in-depth explanation of how these items were picked can be found at the end.