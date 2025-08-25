5 Engines Worth Swapping Into A Mazda RX-8

One great engine swap option if you want to keep it all Japanese while retaining some of the high-revving antics of the stock rotary is the good old K-series inline four from Honda. Featured in stuff like the Acura TSX, there are a few good reasons to choose the K-series.

Firstly, K-series are almost always readily available. Honda sold thousands of cars with a K20 or K24 throughout the years, so you shouldn't have any trouble sourcing a solid one. A higher-performance K20, say from a Civic Type R or Acura RSX, would be even better, as those can handle even more power. The K-series can also go for hundreds of thousands of miles, and that's not often the case with the rotary.

More importantly, the K-series RX-8 swap has gotten popular enough to warrant the existence of swap kits. This includes the clutch and flywheel, as well as the necessary ECU and flying lead to make sure the stock gauge cluster works with the new K-series under the hood. This is a slightly costly route, but the only thing you'd lose compared to the rotary is all the brap brap noises. It's definitely a trade-off worth considering.