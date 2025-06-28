Is It Worth LS-Swapping A Mazda RX-8? Here's What Owners Say

LS swaps are nothing new — if anything, the street performance world has been stuffing GM's finest big-cube V8 in just about anything that would take it for years now. Porsches, E36 BMWs, Mustangs, Nissan Silvias, Subaru BRZs, and a more recently, the Mazda RX-8.

In case you didn't know, an LS swap is a popular engine swap trend that replaces the stock powertrain with a General Motors LS V8, as seen in Camaros and the like. It might seem crazy to replace Mazda's high-output 1.3-liter Renesis two-rotor engine with a massive V8, but the benefits outweigh the infamous reliability and maintenance issues.

Let's cut to the chase — yes, LS swapping a Mazda RX-8 is worth it, but there's a catch: It's only an ideal swap for the right owner. According to owners with LS swaps, you need a lot of money, off-the-shelf parts, and, in case you lack the technical know-how to do it on your own, a good shop to do the conversion for you. However, if you are looking for more power and reliability, but on a budget, an LS-swapped Mazda RX-8 might not be the project for you.