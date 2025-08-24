5 Obscure Yamaha Motorcycles You May Not Have Heard Of

Of the many motorcycle manufacturers around the planet, Yamaha undoubtedly stands out among the crowd. Since it first introduced a capable off-road machine, the Yamaha DT-1 of 1967, Yamaha has excelled in delivering highly praised models for motocross and more. Not to be pigeon-holed only as a dirt bike maker, Yamaha has likewise produced a seemingly unlimited number of excellent street machines, including legends like the V-Max, XS650, Virago, and, more recently, the technologically advanced and blisteringly quick Yamaha R9. Yet, for every one of these bold and endearing motorcycles you can name, there are probably three you cannot, and sometimes those are the models with the most interesting stories to tell.

Yamaha has built a lot of two-wheelers over the years. Most of them have been motorcycles, but scooters have long been a part of the mix. For all intents and purposes, if it has two wheels and runs on gasoline, it may as well be a motorcycle. Furthermore, product offerings in the various global regions differ, leading to regional models that receive little recognition elsewhere. Other globally-produced models just never sold well. Regardless of how they came to be, here are five Yamaha models you may not have heard of due to their high level of obscurity.