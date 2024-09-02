Honda Grom Vs. Monkey: How Do These Mini Motorcycles Compare?

While Honda is arguably better known today for manufacturing some of the most durable and fuel-efficient four-wheeled vehicles on the road, it's worth noting that the Japanese company actually got its start building vehicles with two wheels. Indeed, the company started in 1948 as a manufacturer of bicycle auxiliary engines and released its first in-house motorcycle a year later.

Over the decades, Honda has gone on to manufacture a broad lineup of bikes fit for tackling roadways, race tracks, and off-road terrain. They've even developed a line of miniature motorcycles built for casually cruising about town or jetting from one end of the beach to the next. These days, Honda's miniMOTO lineup includes a couple of slick little builds called the Grom and the Monkey, each of which will help you get around town in high style, and currently rank among the best street-legal minis around.

Of course, if you've even casually glanced at either of those Honda miniatures online or in person at a dealership, you know the Grom and the Monkey boast decidedly different styles on the design front, with the former having a decidedly modern look and the latter going for a more retro-inspired concept. However, the differences in the miniMOTO machines stretch beyond the cosmetic. Here's a closer look at how Honda's Grom and Monkey miniature motorcycles compare.

