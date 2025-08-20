5 Ford Models Unique To Europe

Ford is one of the oldest carmakers in the world. It has been making cars since 1896, with the first vehicle having bicycle wheels. The Model T, introduced by Henry Ford in 1908, was Ford's major hit, selling 15 million units before coming out of the production plant for the last time in 1927. However, Ford isn't just Ford. The company used to have multiple brands under its wing, including Aston Martin, Jaguar, Land Rover (now owned by Indian conglomerate Tata Motors), Volvo, Mazda, and others. Fast forward to now, the company has a lineup of models that are not only successful but have also become downright iconic.

Ford wasn't limited to the United States. It expanded to Britain in 1909 and set up the then-biggest car manufacturing plant in the whole of Europe in Dagenham, Essex. Ford of Britain continued to build some of the best-selling vehicles in the U.K. for nearly five decades. While many cars contributed to this wonderful feat, specific models such as the Cortina, Escort, Fiesta, and Transit were major contributors. In 1967, Ford merged Ford of Britain, Ford of Germany, and other European divisions into one, calling it Ford of Europe, with its headquarters remaining in the U.K.

Similar to other countries, Ford also launched several Europe-specific cars that were meant only for the region and not anywhere else. This was to cater to certain needs of European users, and in this guide, we have shortlisted five Ford models that were unique to Europe.