5 Products Toyota Makes That Aren't Cars Or Trucks

It's common knowledge that Toyota is the world's best-selling automaker, and perhaps the biggest automotive brand worldwide, with the most Google searches. But what most people don't know is that Toyota is more than just an automaker. In fact, Sakichi Toyoda founded the company in 1926 to produce the automatic cloth weaving loom he had invented two years prior. Later, it was his son, Kiichiro Toyoda, who entered the automotive industry.

Since then, Toyota has spun into multiple industries, swallowing many other brands in the process. As a result, there are many unexpected products Toyota makes, like car air-conditioning compressors, batteries, stamping dies, forklifts, robots, sewing machines, planes, looms, yachts, and even houses.

Toyota Group is the biggest company in Japan, dwarfing other giants such as Hitachi and fellow conglomerate Sony. Toyota has become so big that it has its own city. Located 225 miles south of Tokyo in the Aichi Prefecture, Toyota City has a population of over 400,000 people and serves as a central hub for the company.

You must be wondering — are Toyota's other products as good as their cars? More importantly, can you buy them? We'll answer all your lingering questions by diving deep into five specific products Toyota makes that aren't cars or trucks. Crucially, we'll explain how they stack up against their rivals to give you a clearer picture. Let's zoom in on Toyota!