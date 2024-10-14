The 10 Apps, Services, And Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Sony

Sony is one of the biggest and most recognizable conglomerates in the world. The company started in 1946as a tiny electronic store occupying a little room within a Tokyo department store. Amidst figurative and literal ashes of World War II's aftermath, it produced Japan's first tape recorder and grew by leaps and bounds. Today, you can find Sony's roots lodged in virtually every corner of electronics and entertainment.

When you hear the name "Sony," products like the Sony Walkman (which heavily impacted the entertainment industry) or the PlayStation probably spring to mind, but these are only two tiny aspects of a much larger inter-industry amalgamation. The company manufactures speakers, develops video games, and even produces movies. Heck, even though Spider-Man is a Marvel property, Sony owns the rights to the wall-crawler insofar as movies and video games. This partial proprietorship has produced many memorable movies, TV shows, and games, but also headaches whenever Spidey crosses paths with other Marvel characters.

Sony has managed to stick its fingers into many pies, largely by purchasing companies with differing specialties. Some of these acquisitions are common knowledge — almost every gamer knows that Insomniac Games and Bungie are now in the PlayStation family of studios. However, Sony's ownership of many other companies flies under the radar of audiences.

Here are 10 companies and their respective services that Sony owns.